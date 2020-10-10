Historic shelter wrecked in seafront fire
PUBLISHED: 11:36 10 October 2020
One of Felixstowe’s historic seafront shelters has been wrecked in a midnight blaze.
Fire ripped through the newly-refurbished shelter in the gardens alongside the promenade in Sea Road, almost opposite Manwick Road.
One fire crew from Felixstowe was called at 11.55pm last night, Friday, October 9, and found the building well alight.
Firefighters quickly got the situatuion under control and the fire was completely out and the crew stood down at 12.37am.
The scene today showed severe damage to the seaward-side of the open shelter. WIndows had smashed and blown and woodwork was left charred. Rubbish bins were mangled and melted.
The Victorian and Edwardian shelters between Bath Tap and the end of the Sea Road have been a part of the resort’s seafront for more than a century, providing places for people to picnic, sit and relax on sunny days or shelter from inclement weather and watch the sea.
East Suffolk Council this summer spent £150,000 on refurbishing the shelters on the south beach.
