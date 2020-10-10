E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Historic shelter wrecked in seafront fire

PUBLISHED: 11:36 10 October 2020

Fire caused severe damage to the historic shelter on Felixstowe prom Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire caused severe damage to the historic shelter on Felixstowe prom Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

One of Felixstowe’s historic seafront shelters has been wrecked in a midnight blaze.

Windows blown by the fire Picture; RICHARD CORNWELLWindows blown by the fire Picture; RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire ripped through the newly-refurbished shelter in the gardens alongside the promenade in Sea Road, almost opposite Manwick Road.

One fire crew from Felixstowe was called at 11.55pm last night, Friday, October 9, and found the building well alight.

Firefighters quickly got the situatuion under control and the fire was completely out and the crew stood down at 12.37am.

The scene today showed severe damage to the seaward-side of the open shelter. WIndows had smashed and blown and woodwork was left charred. Rubbish bins were mangled and melted.

Fire cauzed severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLFire cauzed severe damage to the shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The Victorian and Edwardian shelters between Bath Tap and the end of the Sea Road have been a part of the resort’s seafront for more than a century, providing places for people to picnic, sit and relax on sunny days or shelter from inclement weather and watch the sea.

East Suffolk Council this summer spent £150,000 on refurbishing the shelters on the south beach.

The damaged seafront shelter at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe damaged seafront shelter at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

One of the melted bins at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLOne of the melted bins at the seafront shelter in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Fire caused severe damage to the historic shelter on Felixstowe prom Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

