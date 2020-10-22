Huge search for person in water at Felixstowe believed to be a false alarm

Felixstowe Coastguard Team were part of the search in the early hours of this morning, alongside Harwich RNLI, Suffolk police, East of England Ambulance Service and Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team. Stock image. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

A search was launched in the early hours of this morning involving the coastguard and helicopters after reports a person was seen in the water at Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard was made aware of a report of a person possibly entering the water at Felixstowe at 12.45am this morning.

Felixstowe and Holbrook coastguard rescue teams were called to the scene and two Harwich RNLI lifeboats were launched.

You may also want to watch:

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service were all sent out.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “A thorough search was carried out with no one found in the water.

“We’ve classed it as a false alarm, we would always rather be called if anyone thinks they see someone in trouble at sea or along the coast than not.”

A resident who witnessed the ongoing search at around 2.30am said they saw five police cars, police dogs, helicopters and the coastguard.