New ‘welfare hub’ to be built in town park

Plans for a ‘welfare hub’ at Felixstowe’s Seaton Park have been unanimously approved.

East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee on Tuesday granted planning permission for three cabins to be built adjacent to the children’s play area.

Those cabins comprise a coffee pod, disabled toilet and storage for the Trimley Red Devils football team.

Felixstowe councillor Stuart Bird said: “I am wholeheartedly in support of this.

“I encourage sport at all ages and this is going to be a useful additional facility on this site for those using it with toilets, and provision for refreshments.”

Fellow Felixstowe councillor Mike Deacon added: “It will return the playing field to its proper use which has not been used for many years as a recreational area for others to play sport, particularly football.”

The council is currently carrying working on a district-wide strategy for its recreation grounds and parks which also aims to further support use of those areas.