Felixstowe Rifle club targets new location in Trimley

Uzbekistan rifle shooter Sakina Mamedova training for the Olympics at the Felixstowe Rifle Club in 2012 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A historic Suffolk rifle club has re-applied to move to a new home.

Felixstowe Rifle Club was founded in the seaside town almost 120 years ago.

For much of that time it has been based at a site in Walton High Street.

However, with plans now having been accepted for landowners Trinity College, Cambridge to build new homes on the site the club are now hoping to move onto a new location.

The application is a renewal of a previous planning application which was granted in March 2014 but the application has since lapsed, forcing the club to re-apply.

If accepted the club would move onto land off Nicholas Road in Trimley St Mary.

The land is currently used as a bridleway but would be protected by bunding to minimise the view of the site from the road as well as noise.

The site would include a number of new shooting ranges.

"In summary the proposals involve the creation of 100 yard (British competition standard) and 50 metre (International competition standard) external firing ranges with covered firing point, as well as an indoor range, an air gun range and associated club house, with car parking," reads the report.

The club is currently made up of about 100 members, aged between 11 and 80, who take part in a range of disciplines including air rifles and target shooting for the blind.

The club has previously produced a number of top shooters and was used by an Olympian in the build up to London 2012.

The club is also one of only a small number of venues to offer ranges for visually-impaired shooters.

During its original application planning officer's told the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council's south area development management sub committee that the loss of the club would be "most unfortunate locally, regionally and nationally" and that every effort should be made to secure its retention.

Indeed in the submitted plans the applicants say the scheme "provides an opportunity to safeguard the long-term future of Felixstowe Rifle Club".

Arrangements for the financing of the new building are not yet finalised. East Suffolk Council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.