'The more people sing, the better' - Soprano to host Jubilee concerts

Christina Johnston will be marking the Jubilee with a series of concerts in her native Suffolk. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: charlotte Bond

A Felixstowe singer will be marking the Platinum Jubilee this summer with a series of concerts involving the community.

Christina Johnston will be performing in Saxmundham, Wherstead and Felixstowe in the following weeks – including a new, original song co-written with composer Andrew Rayner, which was given the seal of approval by the Queen herself.

Giving local performances is important to Christina.

“Suffolk, for me, is home, it’s where I was brought up. So, getting everyone involved is really important, and I think the more people sing with you, the better.

“You get a real sense of everyone joining in, a sense of community.”

On June 2, Christina will be singing at Thorington open-air theatre in Saxmundham, where she will be joined by Framlingham College Choir, her former school.

“It’s going to be very magical, very ethereal,” she said.

Performing locally is important to Christina. Pictured here singing with the joint churches worship band at the Triangle in Felixstowe for the Good Friday open-air service - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On June 4, Christina will be performing at Wherstead Park, joined by a live ensemble and the Felixstowe Community Choir.

At both Jubilee concerts, there will be a ‘best of British’ theme, with Christina performing many familiar songs.

“I’ll obviously be singing Rule Britannia, and Land of Hope and Glory, which I would like the audience to join in with.”

Christina will also be singing World in Union, a song set to the tune of I Vow to Me My Country, with different lyrics, made famous when it was sung at the World Rugby Cup in 2019.

Christina Johnston is an opera singer originally from Framlingham, now living in Felixstowe. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: charlotte Bond

“I wanted to sing that, because it’s all about uniting countries, which is very prominent right now,” she explained.

“I’ll also be singing my new song I sent to the Queen, which was only released a few weeks ago, Queen of Hearts.

“We got a beautiful letter back from the queen saying how much she liked the song.

“The fact I can share it with the people of Suffolk is lovely. I haven’t sung it live yet, so this will be the first time in these concerts, which is wonderful.”

Christina will then be singing at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe on June 17, performing classics from the world of opera and musical theatre, before departing for London.

“I’ll be singing with Russel Watson, so it will be a really exciting July with him and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

However, she is delighted to be beginning her summer at home in Suffolk.