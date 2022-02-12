Suffolk opera singer tops chart with International War Animal track

Christina Johnston has released a new single called “A Million Tears” for the first International War Animal Remembrance Day - Credit: Christina Johnston

A Felixstowe singer has topped the classical charts with a song about the important role animals have played throughout years of conflict.

Christina Johnston is the voice on a new single called 'A Million Tears', which is helping launch the first International War Animal Remembrance Day on February 24.

The coloratura soprano has sang in front of the president of China and the president of Czech Republic - Credit: Christina Johnston

Sung by the acclaimed soprano, Christina acknowledges the contribution that horses, mules, donkeys, dogs, cats and many other animals have made over countless wars.

The song has gone to number one on the UK iTunes classical chart.

The singer, who is originally from Framlingham, said: "It’s such an honour to represent The War Horse Memorial through this beautiful track to raise money for charities to help animals and war veterans.

"I have a tremendous love of all animals, especially horses, and when I was asked to be ambassador of this wonderful organisation it was such a compliment. And then to be asked to be the voice too was a double treat. To have a day marked especially to remember animals in this way, and how they served us is, I think, fitting and apt.”

Proceeds from all sales income will be donated to War Horse Memorial to support the work of horse sanctuaries and military charities.

The song, co-written by Warwick, Young and Maclean, voices how warring nations have commandeered animals to work alongside soldiers in battle, and how the purple poppy has become a powerful and poignant symbol of their endurance and loss.

Alan Carr MBE co-Founder of War Horse Memorial said: “This wonderful anthem, sung to perfection by Christina Johnson, one of our global Ambassadors, pays homage to animals who, in two World Wars and subsequent conflicts, served the ambitions of man.

"Eight million horses and countless mules and donkeys died in the First World War alone. They were used to transport ammunition and supplies to the front; dogs were used to carry messages in the trenches and cats to kill the rats that thrived in such appalling conditions.

"On Armistice Sunday we rightly remember the men and women who have fought and died for us. It’s only right that on one day of the year the world comes together to remember animal service and sacrifice too.”