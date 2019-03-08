Thunderstorms

Daughter fulfils promise to late mother by shedding five stone

PUBLISHED: 19:29 19 June 2019

Julie Pitcher has lost five stone since losing her mum to cancer. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Julie Pitcher has lost five stone since losing her mum to cancer. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

A Felixstowe woman who needed an extendible seatbelt has managed to turn her life around in a promise to her late mother who was worried about her size.

Julie Pitcher and her mother Pam. Picture: JULIE PITCHERJulie Pitcher and her mother Pam. Picture: JULIE PITCHER

Julie Pitcher has spent all of her adulthood overweight, weighing more than 21 and a half stone and wearing size 28 clothing.

The mother-of-one says she was mortified when she had to request an extendible seatbelt on a flight to Florida, but it wasn't until her mother Pam passed away in 2014, that she realised she needed to do something about it.

"My mum's death definitely spurred me on to lose the weight," said the 57-year-old from Trimley, who now wears a size 16 and weighs just over 16 stone.

"She was always worried about my health deteriorating so I know she would be so proud of what I and the rest of my family have managed to acheive."

Julie Pitcher has lost five stone since losing her mum to cancer. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAJulie Pitcher has lost five stone since losing her mum to cancer. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Julie has lost five stone in total by following the low sugar diet, while her husband and daughter have each lost three stone, and her son-in-law to be has lost four - simply by all eating healthier meals.

Julie said: "It had got to the point where I was so big I was aching all the time, with pains in my knees and always getting out of breath."

Her mother Pam had always worried about Julie's weight, trying her best to persuade her to do something about it before it was too late.

She admits that her mum's death was "the kick up the backside" that she needed.

Before and after the five stone weight loss. Picture: JULIE PITCHERBefore and after the five stone weight loss. Picture: JULIE PITCHER

The former school cook has now dropped 40 inches off her waist and credits her success to Gymophobics in Felixstowe, a ladies-only weight and inch-loss centre.

She said: "I ate too much, my portions were too big and I'd snack on biscuits and cake.

"But the best thing I ever did was get the motivation to join and I have not looked back since - I couldn't have done it without the members of staff at Gymophobics, their support has been amazing."

On top of watching the amount of carbohydrates she eats, Julie has also been attending circuit classes at the gym four times a week, and adding on her own booster exercises that she can do from home in her chair.

