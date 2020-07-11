E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Operators revealed for new £1.5m restaurant on resort’s seafront

PUBLISHED: 06:01 12 July 2020

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

How the new cafe/restaurant to be run by the Dedham Boathouse Group on Felixstowe seafront will look Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Plaice Design Co

Construction of an exciting new contemporary dining venue on Felixstowe seafront is set to start next month – and the operators of the £1.5million venture have been revealed.

Barnes Construction will build the new £1.5million cafe/restaurant at Martello lo Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTDBarnes Construction will build the new £1.5million cafe/restaurant at Martello lo Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

East Suffolk Council has commissioned Suffolk building company Barnes Construction to start work on the new landmark building, which will house the café/restaurant, offering indoor and outdoor dining with panoramic sea views.

Work is scheduled to start in August and be completed in summer 2021.

Meanwhile, the Dedham Boathouse Group has been selected as the operator following a competitive process and will take on the running of the new eatery once it is ready to open.

The venue will be built on Martello Park, the south seafront at the end of Sea Road

Craig Rivett, council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Felixstowe is getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations in the country and as we hopefully begin to emerge from the coronavirus impact, providing much needed new facilities will be important.

“This is a very exciting time for Barnes Construction and the Dedham Boathouse Group to come in and play an active part in the resurgence of Felixstowe.

“The striking design of the building is based around strong coastal themes and sympathetically balances its sensitive location, while also being an iconic visual draw to the area. Not only will it provide a new resort experience, attracting both local people and visitors, it will also support economic growth and provide new employment opportunities.

“The south seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested a lot in revitalising the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefits local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area.”

The development is part of a bigger project of ongoing investments in the south seafront area, where the Martello Park has already delivered new homes, a play area and new car parking facilities. The council has also invested in the refurbishing the two public shelters and the long-term maintenance of its historic Martello Tower, which forms the centrepiece of the park.

The £1.5 million project is funded by East Suffolk Council and the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF) which was launched in 2012 to promote sustainable economic growth and jobs in coastal areas.

CCF awarded the Council £950,000 grant funding which enabled the project to go ahead. Additional funding of £30,000 was also awarded from the Coastal Revival Fund.

Cameron and Claire Marshall, owners of the Dedham Boathouse Group, said: “We are super excited to be launching The Kitchen @ Martello Park in Felixstowe next year.

“The Kitchen @ Martello Park will be offering food and drinks with a laid-back seaside vibe. Alongside this, Cameron will also be making delicious homemade candy which will be aptly named The Sweetworks @ Martello Park.

“Whether it is illy coffee or a bacon bap first thing in the morning or a light lunch, ice cream or a slice of homemade cake, there will be something for everyone to enjoy when we open.”

Mark Hart, joint divisional managing director at Barnes Construction, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this excellent project and are very much looking forward to playing our part in the delivery of another significant community facility in Felixstowe.”

