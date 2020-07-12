Popular Wicker Family disintegrating – but replacement will be commissioned

Felixstowe is to say goodbye to one of its most popular families, which is begining to break-up.

The Wicker Family, a much-loved piece of public art is disintegrating – and a new work is to be commissioned to replace it.

Town councillors are to consider whether to commission a new or similar version of the Wicker Family or something completely new and different for the Spa Gardens, to be paid for from a £10,000 project fund.

Felixstowe Forward change director Helen Greengrass said the four fgures and a dog made from willow had started to deteriorate quite rapidly though they had lasted much longer than expected.

The family – decorated or given clothes by residents to mark various celebrations – were created by artist Tracy Barritt-Brown and unveiled at Art on the Prom in 2016.

Former mayor Doreen Savage said the work had been seen and enjoyed by many people over the past four years, while councillor MIke Deacon, also a former mayor, and councillor Seamus Bennett both spoke in favour of a replacement art work.

Councillor Steve Wiles said it was a shame to see the piece go and wondered whether a replacement could be made from metal to increase its longevity.