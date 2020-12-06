Will Felixstowe’s bars and restaurants continue al fresco seafront dining?

Council leaders are to look at whether to allow the al fresco dining at Felixstowe to become permanent Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

Talks are set to take place to see if a hugely successful new attraction which saw restaurants and bars spill out onto a seafront this summer to help boost trade during the pandemic can become permanent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward Change Director, said more than 1,000 people jad taken part in the survey on the spill out project Picture: PETER EYLES Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward Change Director, said more than 1,000 people jad taken part in the survey on the spill out project Picture: PETER EYLES

Several venues at Felixstowe took advantage of temporary “spill out” regulations to enable them to serve more customers outside.

They set up eating and drinking areas on the grass between Undercliff Road West and the prom – keeping people socially-distanced and allowing the venues to make the most of the excellent summer weather.

The new attraction of al fresco eating has been generally welcomed by residents and visitors and now council leaders are to look at whether to continue with the venture next year.

Felixstowe Forward change director Helen Greengrass said a survey on the idea has attracted more than 1,000 responses with “very positive” feedback.

Councillor Mike Deacon said everyone he had spoken to had really enjoyed the al fresco dining Picture: DAVID GARRAD Councillor Mike Deacon said everyone he had spoken to had really enjoyed the al fresco dining Picture: DAVID GARRAD

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Certain businesses, such as Steak Lobster and Co, The Alex, Little Ice Cream Company and the One29 Bar would like to discuss options for going forward and permanently continuing spill out and would be willing to meet with the town council to raise the matter formally.”

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson said the spill out had been “hugely successful” and the businesses had been “very responsible” and “the vast majority of attendees were very sensible”.

Town and district councillor Mike Deacon said: “This has been a very welcome addition to the offering along our seafront and has been appreciated by everyone I have spoken to.”

Venues took advantage of spill out rules to have al fresco dining on seafront garden areas at Felixstowe this summer Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Venues took advantage of spill out rules to have al fresco dining on seafront garden areas at Felixstowe this summer Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Steve Wiles, assistant cabinet member for economic development at East Suffolk Council and also a Felixstowe Town Council member, said no decisions had been made and the continued use of the garden areas by businesses would need to be looked at by the district council.

He said: “We have noted the survey and all of the good feedback that came back to us but there have also been one or two complaints about it. We are going to sit down and work through it and find some sort of amicable solution – we will be working closely with the officers and seeing what is possible. It’s a little bit up in the air until then.”

The venues could still take advantage of spill out until the end of the year if the weather is favourable and they thought it worthwhile.