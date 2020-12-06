News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News

Will Felixstowe’s bars and restaurants continue al fresco seafront dining?

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM December 6, 2020    Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020
Council leaders are to look at whether to allow the al fresco dining at Felixstowe to become permanent Picture: GOOGLE STREET...

Council leaders are to look at whether to allow the al fresco dining at Felixstowe to become permanent Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW - Credit: Archant

Talks are set to take place to see if a hugely successful new attraction which saw restaurants and bars spill out onto a seafront this summer to help boost trade during the pandemic can become permanent.

Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward Change Director, said more than 1,000 people jad taken part in the survey on the spill ...

Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward Change Director, said more than 1,000 people jad taken part in the survey on the spill out project Picture: PETER EYLES - Credit: Archant

Several venues at Felixstowe took advantage of temporary “spill out” regulations to enable them to serve more customers outside.

They set up eating and drinking areas on the grass between Undercliff Road West and the prom – keeping people socially-distanced and allowing the venues to make the most of the excellent summer weather.

The new attraction of al fresco eating has been generally welcomed by residents and visitors and now council leaders are to look at whether to continue with the venture next year.

Felixstowe Forward change director Helen Greengrass said a survey on the idea has attracted more than 1,000 responses with “very positive” feedback.

Councillor Mike Deacon said everyone he had spoken to had really enjoyed the al fresco dining Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Councillor Mike Deacon said everyone he had spoken to had really enjoyed the al fresco dining Picture: DAVID GARRAD - Credit: DAVID GARRAD

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Certain businesses, such as Steak Lobster and Co, The Alex, Little Ice Cream Company and the One29 Bar would like to discuss options for going forward and permanently continuing spill out and would be willing to meet with the town council to raise the matter formally.”

Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson said the spill out had been “hugely successful” and the businesses had been “very responsible” and “the vast majority of attendees were very sensible”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
  2. 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
  3. 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
  1. 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
  2. 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
  3. 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
  4. 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
  5. 8 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
  6. 9 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
  7. 10 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays

Town and district councillor Mike Deacon said: “This has been a very welcome addition to the offering along our seafront and has been appreciated by everyone I have spoken to.”

Steve Wiles, assistant cabinet member for economic development at East Suffolk Council and also a Felixstowe Town Council member, said no decisions had been made and the continued use of the garden areas by businesses would need to be looked at by the district council.

Venues took advantage of spill out rules to have al fresco dining on seafront garden areas at Felixstowe this summer Picture:...

Venues took advantage of spill out rules to have al fresco dining on seafront garden areas at Felixstowe this summer Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW - Credit: Archant

He said: “We have noted the survey and all of the good feedback that came back to us but there have also been one or two complaints about it. We are going to sit down and work through it and find some sort of amicable solution – we will be working closely with the officers and seeing what is possible. It’s a little bit up in the air until then.”

The venues could still take advantage of spill out until the end of the year if the weather is favourable and they thought it worthwhile.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

Family heartbroken by death of ‘life and soul of the party’ Adrian

Holly Hume

person

Ipswich Live

Frustration as ‘horrific’ flooding affects housing estate for over a year

Holly Hume

person

Ice skating returns to the seaside for Christmas

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon

Egg-free cake maker moves into former Superdrug store

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus