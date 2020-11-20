Police investigating after memorial graffiti sprayed at Felixstowe Station
PUBLISHED: 18:22 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 20 November 2020
Charlotte Bond
Police investigations are underway after a large amount of graffiti in memory of a late Felixstowe man was sprayed at the town’s train station.
The graffiti, which is in memory of a man who recently died, was sprayed on the platform floor, planters, inside the covered waiting area and over the front of an Amazon locker.
It appeared at the station on Wednesday evening, November 18.
Much of the station, including the home-made planters, is cared for by volunteers.
A British Transport Police spokesman said an investigation is underway using CCTV footage from the evening.
A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “Whilst we feel for anyone who has lost family or friends and understand their need to commemorate their lost relative or friend, we cannot condone vandalism as a tribute.
“We work hard to care for our stations, for the benefit of customers and the local community, so it is very disappointing to see vandalism to facilities that provide a service for local people.”
Those with any information should contact the British Transport Police on 0800 405040.
