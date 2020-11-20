E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police investigating after memorial graffiti sprayed at Felixstowe Station

PUBLISHED: 18:22 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 20 November 2020

Graffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Graffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Police investigations are underway after a large amount of graffiti in memory of a late Felixstowe man was sprayed at the town’s train station.

Graffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGraffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The graffiti, which is in memory of a man who recently died, was sprayed on the platform floor, planters, inside the covered waiting area and over the front of an Amazon locker.

It appeared at the station on Wednesday evening, November 18.

Much of the station, including the home-made planters, is cared for by volunteers.

A British Transport Police spokesman said an investigation is underway using CCTV footage from the evening.

Graffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDGraffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “Whilst we feel for anyone who has lost family or friends and understand their need to commemorate their lost relative or friend, we cannot condone vandalism as a tribute.

“We work hard to care for our stations, for the benefit of customers and the local community, so it is very disappointing to see vandalism to facilities that provide a service for local people.”

Those with any information should contact the British Transport Police on 0800 405040.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police investigating after memorial graffiti sprayed at Felixstowe Station

Graffiti at Felixstowe station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Culinary award for Ipswich dad, 47, who retrained as chef

Ipswich student chef Jamie McLeod made the switch to cooking from social work Picture: JAMIE MCLEOD

Are you in our photos from Felixstowe’s Bandbox nightclub in 2004 in Days Gone By?

An evening out at The Bandbox, Felixstowe in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT