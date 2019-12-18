E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Don't be alone at Christmas': Free dinners for every visitor to Suffolk care home

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 December 2019

The team at Mill Lane care home are opening their doors and pulling up a chair for anyone that wants to join them for Christmas dinner Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

The team at Mill Lane care home are opening their doors and pulling up a chair for anyone that wants to join them for Christmas dinner Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

HEALTHCARE HOMES

Christmas can be a difficult time to spend alone - so one care home in Felixstowe is offering everyone a seat at their dinner table on December 25.

Mill Lane Nursing Home in Felixstowe, Suffolk, is opening its doors to the community on Christmas Day and offering anyone who comes to spend time with their residents a free turkey dinner.

The staff and residents at the home agreed to extend the welcome to anyone, knowing that the holiday season can be difficult for those spending it alone.

Mill Lane, which is part of the Healthcare Homes Group, is hoping that any local people who may find themselves on their own and in need of some company will come along to join them in this year's festive celebrations.

Home manager John Savage said: "We are warmly welcoming anyone who would like to enjoy some friendship and company to come and join us on Christmas Day.

"Our message is simple - please don't be alone this Christmas.

"At Mill Lane you'll find many happy faces, chatter, laughter and festive merriment and we'd be delighted to welcome new friends to the home to share this with us.

"Our residents are really looking forward to the festive period - it's such a special time for us all and we're keen to share our home with our community.

"Booking is however essential, so do please get in touch and we'll be happy to reserve a space for you."

The home is an active part of the local community, hosting a range of open events throughout the year, and this Christmas is set to be merry and bright for those at Mill Lane.

Deputy manager Sonja Bunting added: "For dinner we are serving a classic Christmas dinner - the full works with all the trimmings.

"All the residents were told about it and they were all really enthusiastic, everyone thought it was a wonderful idea.

"They and the staff are all looking forward to chatting to some new people and maybe making some new friends.

"No one should have to be alone at Christmas in this day and age."

The home has said anyone in the local area is welcome to join them on Christmas Day. Book a seat by calling 01394 279509 or for more information, visit the Healthcare Homes website.

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

