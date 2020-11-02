E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Riding the waves! Dramatic photos capture kite surfers off Felixstowe coast

PUBLISHED: 09:23 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 02 November 2020

Kite surfers pictured off the coast of Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN BOYLE

Kite surfers turned some heads as they were seen riding the waves off Felixstowe coast.

The sport harnesses the power of the wind to propel participants across the oceans.

The blowy autumn conditions of the North Sea often provide perfect conditions for the activity, with kite surfers frequently seen off various sections of Suffolk’s coastline.

Nature photographer John Boyle had brought his camera and telephoto lens with him in case he wanted to snap any coastal wildlife while outside walking with his wife and his dog, Casper.

However, he said: “As we walked down the beach, I saw several people kite surfing on the water and saw the potential for some interesting action shots.

“Although not my usual subject, I selected similar camera settings to those I would use for animals in motion and was pleased with the results.”

Mr Boyle, of Bentley, near Ipswich, regularly takes nature photos, which he uploads onto his website.

