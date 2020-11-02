Riding the waves! Dramatic photos capture kite surfers off Felixstowe coast
PUBLISHED: 09:23 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 02 November 2020
Archant
Kite surfers turned some heads as they were seen riding the waves off Felixstowe coast.
The sport harnesses the power of the wind to propel participants across the oceans.
The blowy autumn conditions of the North Sea often provide perfect conditions for the activity, with kite surfers frequently seen off various sections of Suffolk’s coastline.
MORE: That’s lunch! See hungry birds go in for the kill in ‘amazing sight’ at Suffolk lakes
Nature photographer John Boyle had brought his camera and telephoto lens with him in case he wanted to snap any coastal wildlife while outside walking with his wife and his dog, Casper.
However, he said: “As we walked down the beach, I saw several people kite surfing on the water and saw the potential for some interesting action shots.
“Although not my usual subject, I selected similar camera settings to those I would use for animals in motion and was pleased with the results.”
Mr Boyle, of Bentley, near Ipswich, regularly takes nature photos, which he uploads onto his website.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.