E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Homes proposed for prime 'gateway' site end hopes of new superstore

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 December 2019

Land stretching away from Garrison Lane behind the homes in High Road West - once approved for a superstore but the foreground is now likely to be used for homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Land stretching away from Garrison Lane behind the homes in High Road West - once approved for a superstore but the foreground is now likely to be used for homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Archant

Highways chiefs say developers wanting to build new homes on a prime site near an accident blackspot must redesign the access to make it safer.

The Garrison Lane/High Road West junction has been the scene of seven injury accident in the past five years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe Garrison Lane/High Road West junction has been the scene of seven injury accident in the past five years Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The scheme for 10 new properties is set to be built on one of the "gateways" into Felixstowe - land currently earmarked as part of a plan for a controversial new multi-million pound superstore.

If the homes go-ahead, it will put an end to the plans for the store and leave the growing town - where around 3,800 homes are being built and planned - with no options to expand its shopping offer.

Felixstowe-based Housemaster Ltd has submitted proposals for the 10 new homes on eight-tenths of an acre of land used for advertising hoardings at the traffic light junction of Garrison Lane and High Road West.

But Suffolk Highways is concerned that the land is too close to the traffic lights and the hump-backed bridge over the Felixstowe-Ipswich rail line on Garrison Lane, where there is frequently queuing traffic.

Outline plans for the site at the junction of Garrison Lane and High Road West Picture: LAST & TRICKER PARTNERSHIP/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILOutline plans for the site at the junction of Garrison Lane and High Road West Picture: LAST & TRICKER PARTNERSHIP/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Ben Chester, senior development management engineer, said: "This would make it very difficult to turn right from the access (of the new homes), particularly during peak traffic flow periods and would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety for users of the access and the adjacent highway.

"The signalised junction has suffered from seven recorded injury accidents in the past five years, with five of these occurring since 2017."

County council highways officers want the access redesigned as a "left-in left-out" access to prevent right turns.

In documents submitted to East Suffolk Council, Last & Tricker Partnership, on behalf of Housemaster Ltd, said the site would generate less traffic use than for its agreed use in connection with a superstore.

The site for the homes is currently used for advertising hoardings. In the 1960s it was gardens Picture: RICHARD CORNWELLThe site for the homes is currently used for advertising hoardings. In the 1960s it was gardens Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The use for housing was justified as part of the policy of redeveloping brownfield sites in sustainable locations and permission had been granted in the past for houses and flats on the land.

Five years ago, the land was to be the delivery depot access for part of a site stretching behind homes to Railway Approach for a proposed 30,000 sq ft supermarket and 300-space car park. Councillors were faced with three plans at once - the other two being an Asda at Haven Exchange and a huge Tesco at Walton Green.

Councillors chose the Railway Approach plan but a dispute over access over a third party's land has meant it has not been built.

With the 30-acre Tesco site now set for 385 homes, the resort has no sites identified for a further superstore with people having to travel out of town or internet shop.

An artist's impression of the superstore which was planned for the land off Railway Approach and granted permission by councillors Picture: ALBOURNE PROPERTYAn artist's impression of the superstore which was planned for the land off Railway Approach and granted permission by councillors Picture: ALBOURNE PROPERTY

A decision on the new homes in High Road West is expected in the new year.

The county council has requested CIL contributions from the developer totalling £139,994, including more than £100,000 towards education provision.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Growing excitement over plans for new seaside attraction – see what people are saying

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Jail for Ipswich man caught driving despite being banned until 2023

James Alele was jailed for 36 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lorry driver charged with causing A14 Copdock bridge crash

A lorry overturned on the bridge at Copdock roundabout Picture: ROXY LOUISE SIER

Homes proposed for prime ‘gateway’ site end hopes of new superstore

Land stretching away from Garrison Lane behind the homes in High Road West - once approved for a superstore but the foreground is now likely to be used for homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Can you see yourself in our festive Ipswich parkrun gallery?

The Chantry Park Santa Park Run 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists