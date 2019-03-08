Doctors' surgery rated as 'inadequate' makes improvements, inspectors say

A GP surgery rated as "inadequate" earlier this year has made improvements, inspectors have said.

Walton Surgery in Felixstowe, which caters for around 4,300 people, was served with a warning notice following the poor rating earlier this year after concerns were raised about safety and leadership.

But following a "focused inspection" carried out on May 8, healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said: "The practice had met the requirements of the warning notice."

There will now be a full inspection later in the year, with the CQC saying that systems have been put in place to manage medicines at the surgery and that the practice's computer system has been reviewed.

They also said improvements had been made to dealing with correspondence after 358 outstanding items were found during the CQC's last visit.

Dr Tom Curtis, primary care medical director for the Suffolk GP Federation, which manages Walton Surgery, said: "I am pleased with the outcome of the recent CQC visit.

"We have worked hard since the last inspection in January to make improvements and the report outlines this.

"The CQC report highlights that we have succeeded in delivering better, more responsive services for our patients.

"Our main focus at the Suffolk GP Federation is that we are doing everything we can to make sure our patients receive safe care.

"Our staff have worked extremely hard, and continue to do so in a pressurised and challenging environment.

"For this, I want to personally thank every single member of the practice team.

"We are looking forward to moving confidently towards our next full inspection later on in the year."

Roy Gray, chairman of the practice's patient participation group (PPG) said: "Following the CQC report the surgery, together with the PPG, held a public meeting at which some 80 plus patients attended.

"David Pannell, the chief executive of Suffolk GP Federation, Adrian Ilott, the surgery manager and other staff members informed patients of the steps being taken to address all the concerns raised by the CQC.

"The PPG are having monthly meetings with the surgery manager and his team and are being kept informed of progress."