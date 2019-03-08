Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Doctors' surgery rated as 'inadequate' makes improvements, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 10:03 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 24 May 2019

Walton Surgery in Felixstowe has made improvements, according to a new report Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Walton Surgery in Felixstowe has made improvements, according to a new report Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Picture:James Fletcher

A GP surgery rated as "inadequate" earlier this year has made improvements, inspectors have said.

Walton Surgery in Felixstowe, which caters for around 4,300 people, was served with a warning notice following the poor rating earlier this year after concerns were raised about safety and leadership.

But following a "focused inspection" carried out on May 8, healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said: "The practice had met the requirements of the warning notice."

READ MORE: GP surgery taking special measure rating 'very seriously'

There will now be a full inspection later in the year, with the CQC saying that systems have been put in place to manage medicines at the surgery and that the practice's computer system has been reviewed.

They also said improvements had been made to dealing with correspondence after 358 outstanding items were found during the CQC's last visit.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Tom Curtis, primary care medical director for the Suffolk GP Federation, which manages Walton Surgery, said: "I am pleased with the outcome of the recent CQC visit.

"We have worked hard since the last inspection in January to make improvements and the report outlines this.

"The CQC report highlights that we have succeeded in delivering better, more responsive services for our patients.

"Our main focus at the Suffolk GP Federation is that we are doing everything we can to make sure our patients receive safe care.

"Our staff have worked extremely hard, and continue to do so in a pressurised and challenging environment.

"For this, I want to personally thank every single member of the practice team.

"We are looking forward to moving confidently towards our next full inspection later on in the year."

Roy Gray, chairman of the practice's patient participation group (PPG) said: "Following the CQC report the surgery, together with the PPG, held a public meeting at which some 80 plus patients attended.

"David Pannell, the chief executive of Suffolk GP Federation, Adrian Ilott, the surgery manager and other staff members informed patients of the steps being taken to address all the concerns raised by the CQC.

"The PPG are having monthly meetings with the surgery manager and his team and are being kept informed of progress."

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Terror suspect: ‘I lived in four bed home in nicest part of Ipswich’

A suspected terrorist has claimed he lived in a four bed home in the nicest part of Ipswich under a government monitoring program Picture: MIKE PAGE

Ipswich’s Grinning Rat shut down after late-night drinking, fighting and drug-dealing

The Grinning Rat Picture: SAM DAWES

Planners expected to give green light to new Ipswich retail park

Boss Hall Business Park is set to be redeveloped. Picture: Rachel Edge

Former world’s fattest man Paul Mason is returning home

Former world's fattest man Paul Mason is returning home to the UK Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

Ipswich store slashes prices to clear stock on last day

Ohh Deer, in Ipswich's Thoroughfare, will close today. Photo: Archant.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Tories line up behind Boris Johnson in race for 10 Downing St

Ipswich Conservatives want to see Boris Johnson taking over Theresa May's seat at the Cabinet table: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Ipswich Town A-Z: H is for Matt Holland

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

An Ipswich pubs closure and Ed Sheeran’s generous donation are among this week’s top stories

Ed Sheeran has donated more than 1000 tickets to his former Framlingham school. Credit: Greg Williams

Immediate action taken after Felixstowe minor injuries unit complaints

Felixstowe Community Hospital, home to the town's minor injuries centre Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist injured following crash in Ipswich

Bramford Road in Ipswich was closed for almost two hours following a crash between a car and a motorcycle Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists