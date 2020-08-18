Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach
PUBLISHED: 14:23 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 18 August 2020
The coastguard is leading an operation to save two swimmers in trouble in the waters off Felixstowe Pier and an air ambulance has been called to the scene.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At just before 11.30am today, HM Coastguard received a report of two swimmers potentially in difficulty off of Felixstowe Pier.
“Dover Coastguard sent Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team and Felixstowe RNLI ILB to the incident, as well as Harwich RNLI ILB.
“East of England Ambulance Service are in attendance, as well as a medical helicopter. Searches are currently ongoing.”
Suffolk police were called at 12.40pm today to support the coastal services after a number of swimmers were reported having difficulty off Felixstowe Pier.
Harwich RNLI received the call at 11.30am and dispatched two lifeboats to the scene where they are helping in the waters off Felixstowe beach.
A spokesperson said: “We don’t have any more details at this time but can only hope the rescue operation will be successful and the swimmers are found safe.”
An Essex and Herts air ambulance has also been called to the scene and pictures show several land ambulances in attendance too.
