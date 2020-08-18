Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Coastguard teams are searching for swimmers missing off the coast of Felixstowe. Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

The coastguard is leading an operation to save two swimmers in trouble in the waters off Felixstowe Pier and an air ambulance has been called to the scene.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard are leading a rescue operation to find swimmers in difficulty in the waters off Felixstowe seafront. Picture: ALPER EKIN The coastguard are leading a rescue operation to find swimmers in difficulty in the waters off Felixstowe seafront. Picture: ALPER EKIN

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At just before 11.30am today, HM Coastguard received a report of two swimmers potentially in difficulty off of Felixstowe Pier.

“Dover Coastguard sent Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team and Felixstowe RNLI ILB to the incident, as well as Harwich RNLI ILB.

“East of England Ambulance Service are in attendance, as well as a medical helicopter. Searches are currently ongoing.”

Suffolk police were called at 12.40pm today to support the coastal services after a number of swimmers were reported having difficulty off Felixstowe Pier.

We are conducting an ongoing search off Felixstowe Beach in Suffolk today after receiving a report of two swimmers in difficulty in the sea



Please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you have any information which might be able to help us in our search efforts. — HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) August 18, 2020

Harwich RNLI received the call at 11.30am and dispatched two lifeboats to the scene where they are helping in the waters off Felixstowe beach.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t have any more details at this time but can only hope the rescue operation will be successful and the swimmers are found safe.”

An Essex and Herts air ambulance has also been called to the scene and pictures show several land ambulances in attendance too.