Published: 12:16 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM June 24, 2021

Felixstowe's has been ranked the third driest beach in the country - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you're looking to stay dry during summer, you could do worse than head to Felixstowe - because it has just been ranked as one of the driest in the country.

Research by hotel booking platform hoo has revealed which seaside towns offer the best chance of a summer staycation without the need to pack an umbrella.

On average across England and Wales, 938millimetres of rain falls in a year.

However, hoo analysed rainfall across 51 major seaside towns and found that 90% of them come in below the national average.

Felixstowe came third for offering the best bet for a rain-free staycation, with an average of just 561mm of rain per year.

Only nearby Clacton and Southend could beat Felixstowe nationally to the driest beach title.

hoo co-founder Adrian Murdock said: “If last summer taught us anything, it’s that we don’t have to board a plane to have an outstanding holiday by the beach and many of us will be rediscovering just how much Britain has to offer in this respect.

"Of course, the one spanner in the works of a great staycation is often the British weather and a week of rain can really dampen the holiday mood.

"The good news is that the vast majority of British seaside towns are home to below-average levels of rainfall and so fingers-crossed it turns out to be a great couple of months ahead.

"But a trip to the seaside wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of drizzle and if the worst comes to the worst, another British institution can provide refuge while it rains - the pub.”