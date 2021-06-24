Felixstowe beach named country's third driest
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
If you're looking to stay dry during summer, you could do worse than head to Felixstowe - because it has just been ranked as one of the driest in the country.
Research by hotel booking platform hoo has revealed which seaside towns offer the best chance of a summer staycation without the need to pack an umbrella.
On average across England and Wales, 938millimetres of rain falls in a year.
However, hoo analysed rainfall across 51 major seaside towns and found that 90% of them come in below the national average.
Felixstowe came third for offering the best bet for a rain-free staycation, with an average of just 561mm of rain per year.
You may also want to watch:
Only nearby Clacton and Southend could beat Felixstowe nationally to the driest beach title.
hoo co-founder Adrian Murdock said: “If last summer taught us anything, it’s that we don’t have to board a plane to have an outstanding holiday by the beach and many of us will be rediscovering just how much Britain has to offer in this respect.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
- 2 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 3 'I love it' –shoppers and retailers hope Ipswich street closure is here to stay
- 4 Delays expected at A14 Copdock Interchange
- 5 'Knock at the door it's... Sir Keir Starmer?' Labour leader joins Ipswich bingo night
- 6 Rogue trader steals money after offering to repair car
- 7 Fire marshals to patrol Waterfront block 24/7 and balconies could be removed
- 8 Investigation to find fly-tipper who dumped rubbish near A14
- 9 A12 reopens after three-vehicle crash
- 10 A&E under pressure as patient levels return to pre-pandemic levels
"Of course, the one spanner in the works of a great staycation is often the British weather and a week of rain can really dampen the holiday mood.
"The good news is that the vast majority of British seaside towns are home to below-average levels of rainfall and so fingers-crossed it turns out to be a great couple of months ahead.
"But a trip to the seaside wouldn’t be the same without a little bit of drizzle and if the worst comes to the worst, another British institution can provide refuge while it rains - the pub.”