Revellers to stage carnival in their gardens and online after cancellation disappointment
PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 June 2020
Revellers are being urged to stage their own seaside carnival frolics – and to share them in an online event.
The Felixstowe Virtual Carnival 2020 will take pace on July 25 and people are being urged to start getting their costumes and floats ready and to enter now.
There is no theme so people are encouraged to use their imagination to create a video of a float designed and built in their garden, submit drawings or paintings of ideas for a float or procession entry, costume for the procession or as a carnival King, Queen, Prince or Princess, and send a positive message for the town and people of Felixstowe.
A carnival spokesman said it had originally been hoped to stage an event in August but with the current restrictions still in place this would not be possible now so it was hoped people would join in the virtual carnival.
To upload entries – up to 10 files each no bigger than 1.2GB – click here.
The spokesman added: “In the meantime, thank you for all your support and we look forward to a bigger brighter Felixstowe Carnival July 23 to 25, 2021, with our continued theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’.
