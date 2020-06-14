E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Revellers to stage carnival in their gardens and online after cancellation disappointment

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 June 2020

Having a wheely good time at Felixstowe Carnival last year, the town's Freewheelers cycle club. This year's event wil lbe online Picture: Neil Didsbury

Having a wheely good time at Felixstowe Carnival last year, the town's Freewheelers cycle club. This year's event wil lbe online Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Revellers are being urged to stage their own seaside carnival frolics – and to share them in an online event.

Five Elements martial arts club had fun on their float at last year's Felixstowe Carnival - this year they could one of many taking part in a virtual event instead. Picture: Neil DidsburyFive Elements martial arts club had fun on their float at last year's Felixstowe Carnival - this year they could one of many taking part in a virtual event instead. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Felixstowe Virtual Carnival 2020 will take pace on July 25 and people are being urged to start getting their costumes and floats ready and to enter now.

There is no theme so people are encouraged to use their imagination to create a video of a float designed and built in their garden, submit drawings or paintings of ideas for a float or procession entry, costume for the procession or as a carnival King, Queen, Prince or Princess, and send a positive message for the town and people of Felixstowe.

A carnival spokesman said it had originally been hoped to stage an event in August but with the current restrictions still in place this would not be possible now so it was hoped people would join in the virtual carnival.

MORE: Felixstowe Carnival cancelled for 2020

To upload entries – up to 10 files each no bigger than 1.2GB – click here.

The spokesman added: “In the meantime, thank you for all your support and we look forward to a bigger brighter Felixstowe Carnival July 23 to 25, 2021, with our continued theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’.

Body found under Orwell Bridge

The body was found under the Orwell Bridge early this morning. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Councillor quits after hundreds of complaints over sharing of racist posts

The county council has received more 600 complaints about Robin Vickery sharing racist Facebook posts. Picture Sarah Lucy Brown

Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Police officers have been seen questioning a black couple on a driveway in Ipswich after a video emerged on Twitter of the incident. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

‘We felt so worthless and invisible’- what it’s like to be homeless in Ipswich

Lucy Buchholz slept rough in Ipswich to experience homelessness first hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

