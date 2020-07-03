Amelie, 7, gets Felixstowe into festival fever with virtual Glastonbury festival

Budding Felixstowe DJ Amelie, seven, has raised money for Suffolk Mind Picture: SUFFOLK MIND SUFFOLK MIND

A seven-year-old girl from Felixstowe has got into the festival groove by hosting a virtual Glastonbury in aid of Suffolk Mind.

Amelie Thurman decided to take up DJing with her stepdad Stephen Cox during lockdown and hosted her own virtual edition of the festival on Saturday, June 27.

As part of the fundraiser, the duo sold virtual drinks while blasting their favourite tunes over the virtual airwaves.

The pair originally aimed to raise £100 for the charity, but are now closing in on reaching £500.

Amelie said: “I love all different types of music and dancing is my favourite thing to do! I can’t believe how much money we raised and I really hope it helps the charity.”

Her mother Lucy added: “We told her about the amazing work that Suffolk Mind were doing to support people through the Coronavirus and she decided that was the charity for her.

“Amelie’s stepdad, Steve, has been amazingly patient and creative whilst teaching Amelie how to DJ and it’s been a lovely opportunity for them to bond over music.”

Fundraising coordinator Lizzy Tuthill added Amelie’s work was “fantastic”.

Ms Tuthill added: “Fundraising such as this helps Suffolk Mind in our mission of making Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental health.”

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so here.