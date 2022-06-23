News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Call the Midwife star to come to Felixstowe

Abygail Fossett

Published: 10:47 AM June 23, 2022
Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner in Call the Midwife, will be coming to Felixstowe this weekend.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner in the BBC One period medical drama Call the Midwife, will be coming to Felixstowe this weekend.

Stephen McGann of BBC One's Call the Midwife will be heading to Felixstowe this weekend.

The actor, who has played Dr Patrick Turner in the medical period drama since it began in 2012, is one of several authors taking part in Felixstowe Book Festival.  

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner in Call the Midwife, will be coming to Felixstowe this weekend.

Stephen McGann has played Dr Patrick Turner since the series began in 2012. - Credit: PA

He will be at Harvest House on Saturday, June 25, where he will be discussing his latest book Call the Midwife - A Labour of Love: Celebrating Ten Years of Life, Love and Laughter with author, musician and arts journalist, Mandy Morton. 

This is Mr McGann’s third book, which looks at the past ten years of the show, and will include memories and anecdotes from the cast and crew. 

Mr McGann has said he is “delighted” to be returning to Felixstowe, after having previously spoken at the book festival in 2018. 

Other authors speaking at Felixstowe Book Festival include Esther Freud, Brian Butterworth and Patrick Gale.  

For full details of the festival, visit: https://felixstowebookfestival.co.uk/

