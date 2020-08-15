E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2020

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Archant

It’s proved lucky seven for pub giant Wetherspoon after its plans for a new town centre venue were given the go-ahead – and hailed as the best design so far.

How Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look from Hamilton Road Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPAHow Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look from Hamilton Road Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Planners have approved the seventh set of designs for the pub and work could start later in the year with the scheme part of the company’s £200million expansion project to create 10,000 jobs.

Community leaders backed the latest plans for the pub to regenerate the old Central Surgery site in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, with the Felixstowe Society saying it was the “best scheme” to date.

Felixstowe Town Council welcomed the plans which it said addressed previous concerns, and was pleased to see the introduction of arched windows to reflect the character of the listed Victorian former rail station building next door.

Architects K D Paine & Associates Ltd designed the two-storey pub which will have a terrace and beer garden looking into Great East Square.

A CGI showing how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look from the Orwell roundabout Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPAA CGI showing how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look from the Orwell roundabout Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

The company said: “The proposal will revitalise a derelict site with a landmark building and offer a refreshment and dining opportunity on a public square at the entrance of the town.

“We have a strong belief in the proposed intervention and its ability to rejuvenate this piece of the Felixstowe town fabric, to provide a new urban experience.

“This, we feel, would be a positive step for the site and the area as whole.”

Natalie Webb, planning case officer for East Suffolk Council, said officers had had concerns that the previous plans did not present a “cohesive design”.

She said: “Detailed discussions were held with the agent between the previous submission and this latest iteration in which the concerns were outlined and alterations were made. This latest design addresses previous concerns about the lack of a cohesive design approach.”

She said construction of the pub would be a significant investment in the town – around £2.6m.

She added: “This investment signals a forward-looking confidence in the Felixstowe economy, providing employment opportunities, particularly for young people, within the hospitality and leisure sector at a time of significant economic uncertainty.”

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the company was “as keen as ever to open a pub in Felixstowe”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Police station could be converted into restaurant, shop and homes

The old Felixstowe police station could become a restaurant, shops and apartments Picture: GREGG BROWN

School reveals 33 students to appeal A-level downgrades

Ipswich High school have had a great year for A-level results, in their first year welcoming boys to the sixth form Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: Suffolk commemorates VJ Day and pays tribute to veterans

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after explosion from ‘homemade device’ rocks village

Bomb disposal experts are still working at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT