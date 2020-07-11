E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New plans for Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub revealed

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 July 2020

THe wview from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub would look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

THe wview from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub would look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

Pub giant Wetherspoon is hoping it will be lucky seven after it revealed its latest proposals for a new pub in Felixstowe town centre.

A CGI showing how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub would look from the Orwell roundabout Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPAA CGI showing how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub would look from the Orwell roundabout Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

The new designs are the seventh set submitted to planners and come just three months after the previous plans were withdrawn following criticism.

Now it is hoping the designs will address the concerns of “poor” design and create a landmark “gateway” entrance to the town and the catalyst for further investment.

JD Wetherspoon is still determined to build on the site of the former Central Surgery in Hamilton Road and wants work to start this year

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are as keen as ever to open a pub in Felixstowe.

How Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub could look from Hamilton Road Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPAHow Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub could look from Hamilton Road Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

“We will await the outcome of the planning decision.”

Architects K D Paine & Associates Ltd have submitted to East Suffolk Council plans for a two-storey pub with terrace and beer garden looking into Great East Square.

They say their design aims to complement the Victorian Orwell Hotel, one of the resort’s best known buidings, which stands opposite, and are sympathetic to the grade two listed former railway station next door .

In documents submitted to the council, KDPA said: “One focal point of the site is the projecting tower element to the north/west corner. This provides a quiet but symbolic response to both the corner site and as the entrance to Felixstowe, without the need to take away attention from the Orwell Hotel building opposite.

“The building carries a certain familiarity alongside bringing an engaging modern appearance appropriate to the prominent site and the district local plans to revitalise Felixstowe.

“The proposal will revitalise a derelict site with a landmark building and offer a refreshment and dining opportunity on a public square at the entrance of the town.

“We have a strong belief in the proposed intervention and its ability to rejuvenate this piece of the Felixstowe town fabric, to provide a new urban experience.

“This, we feel, would be a positive step for the site and the area as whole.”

Consultation on the new plans is under way and officers at East Suffolk Council are assessing the designs and will announce their decision in the next couple of months.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

New plans for Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub revealed

