New plans for Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub revealed

Pub giant Wetherspoon is hoping it will be lucky seven after it revealed its latest proposals for a new pub in Felixstowe town centre.

The new designs are the seventh set submitted to planners and come just three months after the previous plans were withdrawn following criticism.

Now it is hoping the designs will address the concerns of “poor” design and create a landmark “gateway” entrance to the town and the catalyst for further investment.

JD Wetherspoon is still determined to build on the site of the former Central Surgery in Hamilton Road and wants work to start this year

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are as keen as ever to open a pub in Felixstowe.

“We will await the outcome of the planning decision.”

Architects K D Paine & Associates Ltd have submitted to East Suffolk Council plans for a two-storey pub with terrace and beer garden looking into Great East Square.

They say their design aims to complement the Victorian Orwell Hotel, one of the resort’s best known buidings, which stands opposite, and are sympathetic to the grade two listed former railway station next door .

In documents submitted to the council, KDPA said: “One focal point of the site is the projecting tower element to the north/west corner. This provides a quiet but symbolic response to both the corner site and as the entrance to Felixstowe, without the need to take away attention from the Orwell Hotel building opposite.

“The building carries a certain familiarity alongside bringing an engaging modern appearance appropriate to the prominent site and the district local plans to revitalise Felixstowe.

“The proposal will revitalise a derelict site with a landmark building and offer a refreshment and dining opportunity on a public square at the entrance of the town.

“We have a strong belief in the proposed intervention and its ability to rejuvenate this piece of the Felixstowe town fabric, to provide a new urban experience.

“This, we feel, would be a positive step for the site and the area as whole.”

Consultation on the new plans is under way and officers at East Suffolk Council are assessing the designs and will announce their decision in the next couple of months.