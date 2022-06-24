Felixstowe's Wicker family beheaded by vandals
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
The Wicker family in Felixstowe has suffered another attack of vandalism – but their artist is thanking the community after the missing body parts were found.
The family of Wicker sculptures have been a popular attraction in the Felixstowe Spa Gardens since they were unveiled at Art on the Prom in 2016.
However, disgusted residents were taking to social media on Thursday after two family members had their heads removed by vandals.
Artist Tracy Barritt-Brown asked for the missing pieces to be returned, and was delighted when the heads were found by council gardeners.
She said: “I am deeply grateful the heads were so quickly located by the council staff, who look after the gardens so diligently.
“The heads are safe with me now, and I will give them some TLC and reattach them next week.”
She said that the garden maintenance crew had been helping her partner to straighten and reposition the figures, so they can continue to be enjoyed by the community.