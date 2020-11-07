Former newsagents and grocers store to get new lease of life

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A former newsagents and grocery store which has stood empty for more than a decade is set to be revitalised in a conversion project.

Wintermans News and Groceries in Manning Road, Felixstowe, was part of a thriving shopping area just off the seafront - but where today barely a couple of units still operate.

Lakeview Property Group is seeking consent from East Suffolk Council to change the ground floor from a commercial use into housing.

The project would create a one-bedroom flat with a car parking space, while the upper two floors - already in use as a home - would be unaffected.

Ipswich-based Vision design and planning consultants, on behalf of Lakeview Property Group, said the renovation would have a positive impact on the area.

The company said: “Surrounding properties positively contribute towards the character of the area. As noted by the council, the building in its current form does not arguably provide a positive contribution to the conservation area. The proposed alterations to the external appearance of the building will be more in-keeping with the neighbouring terraces.”

A nearby launderette was recently given permission to convert from commercial use to a house of multiple occupation.

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval and the Felixstowe Society says it will cause no harm to the conservation area.