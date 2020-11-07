E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former newsagents and grocers store to get new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 November 2020

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A former newsagents and grocery store which has stood empty for more than a decade is set to be revitalised in a conversion project.

Wintermans News and Groceries in Manning Road, Felixstowe, was part of a thriving shopping area just off the seafront - but where today barely a couple of units still operate.

Lakeview Property Group is seeking consent from East Suffolk Council to change the ground floor from a commercial use into housing.

The project would create a one-bedroom flat with a car parking space, while the upper two floors - already in use as a home - would be unaffected.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich-based Vision design and planning consultants, on behalf of Lakeview Property Group, said the renovation would have a positive impact on the area.

The company said: “Surrounding properties positively contribute towards the character of the area. As noted by the council, the building in its current form does not arguably provide a positive contribution to the conservation area. The proposed alterations to the external appearance of the building will be more in-keeping with the neighbouring terraces.”

A nearby launderette was recently given permission to convert from commercial use to a house of multiple occupation.

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval and the Felixstowe Society says it will cause no harm to the conservation area.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Discount store checkout worker got hooked on barcode scam

Home Bargains at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of indecent images of children found at Ipswich pensioner’s home

Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Family devastated over death of dog after ‘horrific’ attack

Gemma Oulianova-Hookings' dog Bailey had to be put down after being mauled by another dog in Murrayfield Park in Ipswich Picture: GEMMA OULIANOVA-HOOKINGS

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former newsagents and grocers store to get new lease of life

The old Winterrmans newsagents and grocers in Manning Road, Felixstowe, is to be turned into a home Picture: ARCHANT

Number searched under emergency powers doubles in a year

The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of violent disorder in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus ‘wreaking havoc’ with council finances, says leader

Ipswich Cornhill at 11am on Wednesday before lockdown came into effect. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Online business boom fuels firm’s Suffolk expansion

Charles Kendall Freight is taking over this warehouse at Claydon Business Park Picture: PENN COMMERCIAL