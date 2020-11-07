Former newsagents and grocers store to get new lease of life
PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 November 2020
Archant
A former newsagents and grocery store which has stood empty for more than a decade is set to be revitalised in a conversion project.
Wintermans News and Groceries in Manning Road, Felixstowe, was part of a thriving shopping area just off the seafront - but where today barely a couple of units still operate.
Lakeview Property Group is seeking consent from East Suffolk Council to change the ground floor from a commercial use into housing.
The project would create a one-bedroom flat with a car parking space, while the upper two floors - already in use as a home - would be unaffected.
You may also want to watch:
Ipswich-based Vision design and planning consultants, on behalf of Lakeview Property Group, said the renovation would have a positive impact on the area.
The company said: “Surrounding properties positively contribute towards the character of the area. As noted by the council, the building in its current form does not arguably provide a positive contribution to the conservation area. The proposed alterations to the external appearance of the building will be more in-keeping with the neighbouring terraces.”
A nearby launderette was recently given permission to convert from commercial use to a house of multiple occupation.
Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval and the Felixstowe Society says it will cause no harm to the conservation area.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.