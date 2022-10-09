Felixstowe woman competing in World Transplant Games

Michelle Mitchell will be competing at the World Transplant Games next year - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

A woman is heading off to compete in her second World Transplant Games, eight years after her '"life-saving" operation.

Michelle Mitchell from Felixstowe will head to Australia next year to compete in the World Transplant Games in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m.

In 2014, she was given just weeks left to live before the transplant came and saved her life.

Michelle Mitchell had a liver transplant in 2014 - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

A keen runner, Michelle was out running one day, and struggled to run up the road, but after the fourth time of happening, she decided she should see the doctor and they discovered her liver was failing.

She had her operation in 2014, and one year later, competed in her first British Transplant Games.

Since then, she has competed in six British games, two European games, and one World games, collecting over 40 medals across the events.

She will be heading to Perth, Australia, next year to compete in her second World Transplant Games.

The children took part in the daily mile run and wore their own clothes to help fundraise for Michelle - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

The 61-year-old said: "It's quite a daunting thought really.

"I'm representing my country, when I put that GB vest on, there is something really special about that.

"Also, to be able to run after something so awful happening to me, there's something so positive that has come out of it."

Michelle currently works at two schools, Kingsfleet Primary School in Felixstowe, and Martlesham Primary Academy, with the latter having a fundraising day on October 7.

Michelle will compete in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

At the school, the children ran the daily mile with Michelle, and also had a non-uniform day.

Emma Churchman, Martlesham Primary headteacher, said: "We wanted to get her to the games and also raise awareness of organ donation.

"Her life was saved so we hope by raising awareness this will save more lives in the future."

The school has raised £280 today to help get her to the games, as the competitors need to fund their own travel and kit.

The £280 raised by the school today, covers the cost of Michelle's Team GB kit, which is £150, and helps towards the £3,500 it will take to get her to the Games next year.

Everyone at Martlesham Primary Academy had a great day fundraising - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

To help towards her travel, and make sure she adds more medals to her growing tally, click here to donate.