Felixstowe woman paints and bowls her way to 100

Staying active and playing bowls is the key to a long and happy life says one Suffolk woman who is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Millie Parry was joined by members of family and friends to celebrate her birthday today - with tea, cake and a special visit from the mayor of Felixstowe, councillor Nick Barber.

But the main event for the 100-year-old was the card from the Queen - as Millie exclaimed how "thrilled" she was to receive her special recognition.

Millie, whose full name is Millicent, now lives in Westcliff residential home in Felixstowe, where she has spent years playing bowls with friends and taking part in one of her favourite activities, painting.

Even at 100 she continues to play bowls with other residents, and Millie says she doesn't feel her age at all.

Speaking after opening her card from her Majesty the Queen, Millie said: "I was thrilled with it. You don't realise how many things you get for turning 100."

Millie, who had family and friends come to visit her on her special day, laughed: "I'd much rather be 90. No more than that please."

She says that turning 100 is one of those things that she "never thought would happen".

She added: "It is a bit overpowering at the time, but it does feel very special."

The 100-year-old received a birthday card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE The 100-year-old received a birthday card from the Queen Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Millie was born at her grandmothers house in St Albans where she grew up with her mother Nelly Freeman, her father Fred Freeman and her brother Arthur Freeman.

She met her husband Stanley Parry, who was a draughtsman, while she worked at Riders Seed Merchant in Holywell Hill.

The couple got married in St Albans and spent many happy years as husband and wife. They chose not to have any children because of the uncertainty of the country during the war.

Millie says she enjoyed playing tennis with her husband Stanley before he sadly died, although she admits that he was much better than her.

In Suffolk, Millie kept herself busy where she started to play carpet bowls and joined an art group. She enjoys painting and some of her friends even have her work hanging in their homes.

Since living in The Westcliff residential home in Felixstowe, Millie has enjoyed keeping herself busy in a range of activities such as arts and crafts - with painting still her favourite hobby.