Art on the Prom vows to return next year

Thousands of visitors flocked to Felixstowe for the annual Art on the Prom last year - this year's is not happening and organisers are planning for 2021 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 20,000 people would normally be strolling along Felixstrowe’s prom this weekend, admiring and buying a huge variety of art.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Art on the Prom event has been cancelled this year – but organisers say they are already working on bringing it back in 12 months’ time.

You may also want to watch:

The provisional new date is September 5, 2021.

A spokesman said: “We have had to take in to consideration many, many factors, the main being the health and safety of our artists, customers and volunteers. We all know how popular the event has become and we need to make sure our visitors and stallholders are all safe. Happily, we think there are plenty of solutions but we have a lot of work to do in how measures can be implemented and what the impacts might be.

“We will be working with the both Felixstowe Town Council and East Suffolk Council Safety advisory group and keeping a close eye on the Events Industry Code of Practice to make sure we’re making appropriate decisions that will neither stifle the event nor put anyone at unnecessary risk.”

Usually more than 100 exhbitors take part, along with live music, art installations and entertainment.