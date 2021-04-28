Coastguard conducts mammoth 11-hour rescue for yacht run aground

Published: 3:35 PM April 28, 2021

Felixstowe Coastguard team worked for more than 11 hours to rescue a passenger stranded on a yacht that had run aground - Credit: Archant

Coastguard crews spent more than 11 hours rescuing a yacht that ran aground in mud.

The Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team was called to reports of a vessel run aground just after 2am this morning.

Crews conducted a search from Waldringfield to Martlesham Creek before finding a sailing yacht and deciding to extract the casualty via the mud rescue team.

Coastguard members from the Felixstowe and Shingle Street teams kitted up and brought the casualty back to shore, where safety advice was given.

Describing the rescue, the Felixstowe team wrote in a social media post: "Once the team managed to find the casualty vessel it was decided to extract the casualty off from the sailing yacht via the mud rescue team.

You may also want to watch:

"Members from both Felixstowe Coastguard rescue team and Shingle Street CRT kitted up as mud techs to extract the casualty. Southwoodham Coastguard rescue team were also on route as back up.

"Two mud techs deployed onto the mud and brought the casualty back to shore. Safety advice was given."

The Felixstowe team finally stood down at around 1.30pm.