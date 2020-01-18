E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Golf club proposes state-of-the-art facilities and homes in £6m transformation

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 January 2020

How the new clubhouse at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club would look Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

How the new clubhouse at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club would look Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

One of the country's oldest golf clubs is proposing to demolish its clubhouse to provide new state-of-the-art facilities for players and the public.

Fire at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club building in 2017 PICTURE: STEPHEN WALLER www.stephenwaller.comFire at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club building in 2017 PICTURE: STEPHEN WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club says the £6million project is needed in order to safeguard it for the future - and is asking councillors to approve five detached homes to help fund it.

The scheme for the club's home at the junction of Ferry Road and Cliff Road would include a new clubhouse and a café, putting green, toilets and viewing platform open to the public.

A small area of land next to the Clifflands car park will be bought from East Suffolk Council to help enlarge the site.

The club has now applied to the council for permission for the scheme.

A computer-generated image of how the new clubhouse function suite would look inside Picture: WINCER KIEVENAARA computer-generated image of how the new clubhouse function suite would look inside Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

The clubhouse has been the home of the club - which was founded in 1880 - for more than a century. Past members include former prime minister AJ Balfour and former open champion Willie Fernie.

In documents submitted to the council, architects Wincer Kievenaar said: "The club's aim is to provide a functional, attractive and efficient clubhouse and facilities fit for the 21st century.

"The current clubhouse is an original farmhouse building, compromised through generations of alterations which does not best serve the needs of its members, or attract new players into the sport.

An early morning golf foursome at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club Picture: JERRY TURNERAn early morning golf foursome at Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club Picture: JERRY TURNER

"The detached shop creates a separation between the clubhouse golfing professional and the members.

"The redevelopment seeks to safeguard the club's medium/long term future now that the current facilities are no longer fit for purpose and at the end of their useful life.

"The proposed clubhouse is the way in which the future of the golf club can be secured, and the proposed five residential dwellings proposed alongside the clubhouse are essential in order to viably enable the clubhouse to be built."

A pre-application meeting was held between the design team and council officers and the project received "positive and constructive feedback",

Consultation is currently taking place a decision will be made in the next few months.

The development will take up four acres of the club's land, which includes two courses either side of the Tomline Wall floodbank on the links between Old Felixstowe and Felixstowe Ferry.

The new public viewing platform at the top of the beach steps will give views across the area, and information about the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

