WATCH - Can you give these friendly ferrets their fur-ever home?

PUBLISHED: 13:19 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 28 September 2019

Can you provide the home Gary and Ian deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Can you provide the home Gary and Ian deserve? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Friendly ferrets are looking for their forever home. Can you help?

Ruby is a lovable little gem who is looking for a new home, and a friend to play with Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRuby is a lovable little gem who is looking for a new home, and a friend to play with Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA in Martlesham has more than 10 of the furry little characters, and is looking for owners who can give them the love and attention they need. Ferrets have become popular family pets over recent years because of their fun and playful nature.

Two male ferrets, Ian and Gary, came into the care of the RSPCA after being abandoned. This pair love running around and getting into mischief.

Ian is best friends with Gary, the mischievous pair have lots of energy Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIan is best friends with Gary, the mischievous pair have lots of energy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA says: "They are super lively boys who are looking for an experienced home with no young children, as they can be very over the top at times."

Poppy and Belle came to the centre because their owners could no longer keep them, and are looking for a home that has the time to continue socialising them as they can still be a little shy around people. They are a devoted pair, so need a home together.

Poppy and Belle are two sweet sisters looking for a home together Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPoppy and Belle are two sweet sisters looking for a home together Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another friendly ferret, Ruby, was found as a stray. She is an older girl who loves relaxing in her cosy bed and having company from humans. The RSPCA is looking for a home where she could be with another older or calmer ferret.

Because ferrets are sociable animals, they always make sure they have at least two living together, but larger groups will often also live together happily.

Poppy and Belle love curling up together in their bed for a cuddle Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPoppy and Belle love curling up together in their bed for a cuddle Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The RSPCA also has a number of other ferrets. For full details, phone the centre on 0300 999 7321 or visit the website.





































