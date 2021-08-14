News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

The new wheel would be very similar to the one recently opened at Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dozens of objections have been lodged over proposals for a giant new observation wheel offering picturesque aerial views of the coast on Felixstowe seafront.

The 34m-high Ferris wheel would be sited on land between the promenade and Sea Road, similar to the one installed in Clacton earlier this year.

It would contain a total of 24 gondolas to carry people, with a food and drink stand at the bottom serving hot and cold food and drink to visitors.

However, concerns have been raised over the impact of the attraction on homes nearby.

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

The team behind the project at Felixstowe hope it will bring many more visitors - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe Town Council has welcomed the idea as an exciting addition to the resort - but feels it is the wrong place.

The council has told East Suffolk planners, who will make the final decision, that it should be refused until the issue can be resolved.

You may also want to watch:

The town council said: "We do not think that the location proposed is appropriate when taking in to account the number of residential properties adjoining the site that will be negatively impacted due to issues of overlooking, noise, and parking.

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

The ride would have 24 gondolas and offer superb views of the area - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Furthermore, committee is greatly concerned that this proposal requires the use of a diesel generator. Given the environmental impact of this, the town council strongly recommends that mains electricity be a requirement rather than diesel."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge
  2. 2 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14
  3. 3 Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich
  1. 4 Elderly man's death caused by 'neglect' from care home
  2. 5 Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?
  3. 6 Did you enjoy a pint at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in the 2000s?
  4. 7 'Heartbroken' family prepares funeral for cancer mum
  5. 8 Street preacher denies breaching Covid regulations
  6. 9 13 inappropriate 999 calls to Suffolk police revealed
  7. 10 Insurers want to turn Ipswich offices into flats as many staff stay home

East Suffolk Council has also received more than 55 letters of objection from nearby residents.

Their many concerns include access, anti-social behaviour worries, loss of privacy, noise, overlooking and extra traffic and parking problems.

Some have suggested alternative sites for the Ferris wheel - including near the Manning's Amusement Park and Beach Street, and near the recently-restored Edwardian seafront gardens.

The wheel would only be in place between February and October - it would be removed by a crane in winter, to allow for cleaning and refurbishment.

A design and access statement by A & P Designs said it is hoped the wheel will make the most of "the increasing popularity in staycations within the UK". 

One of those spearheading the project is Paul Hedges, director of Observation Attractions Company Ltd. He said:  “It’s something that will be beneficial for the town we hope bringing more tourists."

Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Suffolk Highways | Updated

Concerns over 24km diversion for roadworks near Ipswich Tesco

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge as lane closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High S

Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus