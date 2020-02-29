Fancy stunning views? The site will set you back £800,000

Bawdsey Manor and the Deben estuary Picture: GRAHAM MOSS Archant

One of the most desirable pieces of land on the Felixstowe peninsula has gone up for sale - at £800,000 before you even lay a brick of your new home.

The third of an acre site in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - up for sale for £800,000 Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The third of an acre site in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - up for sale for £800,000 Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The plot - the last available site in its part of Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe - has stunning views across open countryside to the sea, the fishing hamlet of Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Manor across the Deben estuary.

The vista includes the Kingsfleet, where Edward III set off in 1338 to fight the French in the 100 Years War, the marshes beyond on the banks of the river and a Martello Tower.

Fenced off, the site, alongside a public footpath leading from Ferry Road to Bawdsey Close, has stood empty for decades.

All the other sites alongside have been developed into a row of luxury homes with equally superb views.

The view from the plot of land in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The view from the plot of land in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The site is being marketed by Vikings estate agents and property management in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, for £800,000 and they describe it as a one of the most sought after sites in Old Felixstowe and a "fantastic opportunity" for someone to build their own home.

It is understood the third of an acre plot has planning permission for a four-bedroom detached house with double garage.

Viklings says the land, not far from the clifftops in Cliff Road and Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, could accommodate two homes.

The site in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, stands in front of homes in Bawdsey Close and has been awaiting development for decades Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The site in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, stands in front of homes in Bawdsey Close and has been awaiting development for decades Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

