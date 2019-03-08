Partly Cloudy

Festival of Wheels brings thousands to fun weekend at Trinity Park

PUBLISHED: 17:26 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 03 August 2019

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of petrolheads and fans of large vehicles flocked to Trinity Park on the edge of Ipswich at the weekend for the Festival of Wheels.

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEFestival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The two-day extravaganza featured everything from a children's motorcycle stunt team to monster trucks which were able to give rides to visitors.

Youngsters loved the Red Dragon monster truck at the Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEYoungsters loved the Red Dragon monster truck at the Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The annual event has become one of the highlights of Trinity Park's August holiday events programme and is one of the largest shows in the south east of England.

As well as the motor-based events there was also a funfair to keep the whole family entertained and other events including displays of vintage vehicles.

There was even a wresting show and circus performances for those who were looking for something that was not petrol or diesel-powered. And the two-day event attracted many people who took advantage of the camping to spend a full two days in the aread.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

