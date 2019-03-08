Video

Festival of Wheels brings thousands to fun weekend at Trinity Park

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Thousands of petrolheads and fans of large vehicles flocked to Trinity Park on the edge of Ipswich at the weekend for the Festival of Wheels.

Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The two-day extravaganza featured everything from a children's motorcycle stunt team to monster trucks which were able to give rides to visitors.

Youngsters loved the Red Dragon monster truck at the Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Youngsters loved the Red Dragon monster truck at the Festival of Wheels 2019 at Trinity Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The annual event has become one of the highlights of Trinity Park's August holiday events programme and is one of the largest shows in the south east of England.

As well as the motor-based events there was also a funfair to keep the whole family entertained and other events including displays of vintage vehicles.

There was even a wresting show and circus performances for those who were looking for something that was not petrol or diesel-powered. And the two-day event attracted many people who took advantage of the camping to spend a full two days in the aread.