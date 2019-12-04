Gallery

What are your favourite Christmas shop window displays in Ipswich and Felixstowe?

Cathy Frost, owner of Loveone with her Christmas window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Independent sowners in Ipswich and Felixstowe are hoping their festive window displays will boost footfall in their town centres over the Christmas period.

Zoe Woods, owner of Crafty Baba hopes people will buy local in Ipswich this Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zoe Woods, owner of Crafty Baba hopes people will buy local in Ipswich this Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As the Christmas countdown gets into full swing, a group championing the Saints area of Ipswich is feeling positive that more shoppers will buy local this year.

Zoe Woods, who owns Crafty Baba in St Peter's Street, said: " It is early days but things are looking promising this year. I think people appreciate there are lots of gift items on the Saints that they can't find elsewhere and they know they can get a personal service.

Anna Matthews outside Zeebra Chic's Christmas window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Anna Matthews outside Zeebra Chic's Christmas window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I think consumers appreciate the shop local approach, they know the money they spend stays in the community and goes on to benefit other sectors.

"What we offer grows with our customers' tastes, we listen and can be reactive."

Zoe Woods, owner of Crafty Baba Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zoe Woods, owner of Crafty Baba Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speaking about the impressive Christmas window displays in St Peter's Street and St Nicholas Street, Ms Woods said: "Because we are independent retailers, we have more creative control over the displays in our shops so they are not uniform.

"We have the kitsch skiing TV display in the new Revival Shop, the wonderful floral displays at Emma's Florist and Loveone have a gorgeous hand drawn display.

"My own shop Crafty Baba have teamed up with Kiln Farm Nursery in Kesgrave to create a mannequin Christmas."

Ed Barnes from Hopsters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ed Barnes from Hopsters Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cathy Frost, from Loveone, also championed the Saints adding: "I think the street has a great vibe with passionate retailers and good customer service.

"We have a great range of different businesses and many residents which make it feel like a real community - which is key to the reinvention of the high street."

Zoe Woods, owner of Craft Baba Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Zoe Woods, owner of Craft Baba Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alan Boyle, who promotes shops in Felixstowe and Walton on the Facebook page Everything Felixstowe and Beyond said: "There is a fantastic effort being made by local shop owners as they start decorating their windows ready for the Christmas shopping season. Please remember to try and support them."

Felixstowe is looking very Christmassy at the moment Picture: ALAN BOYLE Felixstowe is looking very Christmassy at the moment Picture: ALAN BOYLE

