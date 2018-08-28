Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre is causing an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

Police were called at 6.10am on Monday morning with reports of a lorry blocking the major Suffolk road, heading northbound towards Ipswich.

The vehicle, which is carrying a large number of Christmas trees, is currently obstructing one lane of the A12 at Stratford St Mary.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed recovery was being arranged.