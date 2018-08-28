Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12
PUBLISHED: 06:39 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:39 03 December 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A rather festive lorry with a blown out tyre is causing an obstruction on the A12 at Stratford St Mary.
Police were called at 6.10am on Monday morning with reports of a lorry blocking the major Suffolk road, heading northbound towards Ipswich.
The vehicle, which is carrying a large number of Christmas trees, is currently obstructing one lane of the A12 at Stratford St Mary.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed recovery was being arranged.