PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 December 2018

Test yourself with our Christmas lyric quiz Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Test yourself with our Christmas lyric quiz Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

As you sit around feeling super full from all the turkey, roast potatoes and pigs in blankets you have been eating - why not test your knowledge with our Christmas song quiz?

Christmas songs are played throughout most of December but how much attention do you pay to the lyrics?

The quiz features the extremely popular ‘All I want for Christmas’ by Mariah Carey and ‘Deck the Halls’.

As you sit around with family and friends challenge them to this quiz and see who can get 5/5.

To make it more exciting you could tell the person with gets the lowest score on the quiz to either do the washing up or take part in a dare.

If you enjoy this quiz why not check out our other festive game below.

Read more: How well do you know the past Christmas number ones?

