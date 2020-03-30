Ipswich Buses reduces frequency as passenger numbers fall in town

Fewer people are using Ipswich Buses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Buses is reducing the frequency of journeys over most of its network as fewer people are using its services during the current coronavirus lockdown.

The number of buses operating is being reduced so there is a service of between one every 20 minutes to one an hour to most routes in the town. Some of the company’s rural services will be running less frequently.

The service is aimed at making it possible for key workers who have to travel to or from their workplace to get there – and the company is also advising passengers to observe high standards of hygiene to protect themselves, other travellers and bus company staff.

Details of all the special services – which will remain in force for the foreseeable future – have been published on a special leaflet which is being distributed by the company.

Ipswich Buses general manager Stephen Bryce said there had been a dramatic fall in the number of travellers.