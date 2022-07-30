News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Field fire breaks out in village near River Orwell

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:34 PM July 30, 2022
A field fire broke out in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell

A field fire broke out in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A field fire has broken out in a Suffolk village close to the River Orwell.

Emergency services were called at about 2.30pm on Saturday to Wades Lane in Chelmondiston near Shotley after reports of smoke in the area.

Firefighters are tackling a field fire near the River Orwell

Firefighters are tackling a field fire near the River Orwell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe and Debenham were all in attendance, with a total of 10 appliances attending the scene.

The fire began in the field but spread across the road.

A field fire has broken out in Chelmondiston

10 appliances were called to the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It follows a large field fire in Claydon yesterday.

This incident is ongoing.

Suffolk Live News
Shotley Peninsular News

