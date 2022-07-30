Field fire breaks out in village near River Orwell

A field fire broke out in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A field fire has broken out in a Suffolk village close to the River Orwell.

Emergency services were called at about 2.30pm on Saturday to Wades Lane in Chelmondiston near Shotley after reports of smoke in the area.

Firefighters are tackling a field fire near the River Orwell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe and Debenham were all in attendance, with a total of 10 appliances attending the scene.

The fire began in the field but spread across the road.

10 appliances were called to the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It follows a large field fire in Claydon yesterday.

This incident is ongoing.