Field fire breaks out in village near River Orwell
Published: 3:34 PM July 30, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A field fire has broken out in a Suffolk village close to the River Orwell.
Emergency services were called at about 2.30pm on Saturday to Wades Lane in Chelmondiston near Shotley after reports of smoke in the area.
Fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe and Debenham were all in attendance, with a total of 10 appliances attending the scene.
The fire began in the field but spread across the road.
It follows a large field fire in Claydon yesterday.
This incident is ongoing.