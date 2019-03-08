Breaking

Eighteen fire engines called to huge 30-acre blaze on edge of Ipswich

16 fire crews have been called

A enormous blaze has broken out in east Ipswich, with 18 fire engines rushing to scene.

Fire crews from across Suffolk are heading to Hall Road - off Foxhall Road and not far from the Foxhall recycling centre - after it was reported that 30 acres of field stubble were alight.

Sixteen crews are heading to the scene, with a request to Essex Fire and Rescue to send available crews to assist them.

A spokesman for the fire service said they are also sending a water tanker to the scene to allow the crews to battle the fire more effectiveley.

There are currently no safety warnings to people living nearby.

It is believed the fire is close to the Foxhall Road recycling centre.

Suffolk Constabulary are aware of the incident.

