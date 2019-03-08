Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Eighteen fire engines called to huge 30-acre blaze on edge of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:17 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 17 July 2019

16 fire crews have been called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

16 fire crews have been called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A enormous blaze has broken out in east Ipswich, with 18 fire engines rushing to scene.

Fire crews from across Suffolk are heading to Hall Road - off Foxhall Road and not far from the Foxhall recycling centre - after it was reported that 30 acres of field stubble were alight.

Sixteen crews are heading to the scene, with a request to Essex Fire and Rescue to send available crews to assist them.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the fire service said they are also sending a water tanker to the scene to allow the crews to battle the fire more effectiveley.

There are currently no safety warnings to people living nearby.

It is believed the fire is close to the Foxhall Road recycling centre.

Suffolk Constabulary are aware of the incident.

More follows

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eighteen fire engines called to huge 30-acre blaze on edge of Ipswich

16 fire crews have been called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Cyclist in hospital after rush-hour collision in Norwich Road

Norwich Road was the scene of a collision between a cyclist and a car during the morning commute in Ipswich on July 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nino Severino: Arise, Sir Ben Stokes – what a story that would be!

A jubilant England cricket team celebrate winning the ICC World Cup, for the first time in their history, following an exciting victory over New Zealand at Lord's. Picture: PA SPORT

Extinction Rebellion and Northern Bypass protesters heading to Suffolk County Council

Extinction Rebellion have already held a die-in at Bury St Edmunds. Now they are planning a similar protest at Endeavour House in Ipswich. Picture: XR BURY ST EDMUNDS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists