GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display

Charlotte Moore

Published: 9:13 AM November 7, 2021
The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Zolotenkov family. Christchurch Park's 50th fireworks display run by the Scouts PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christchurch Park was lit up with fireworks last night as families from all over Suffolk gathered for the welcome return of the annual display.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Zane and Sara out enjoying the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the past 50 years, although the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The dazzling display returned after a year away due to the pandemic - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The display costs around £20,000 - a far cry from the £100 spent on the very first event in November 1972.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

People enjoying the fireworks at Christchurch Park's 50th display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Other entertainment at the park on Saturday night included a bonfire, a fairground, catering and bars and three live music stages.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

As well as music performances there was plenty to see on the ground too - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Performances were given by The Sheringham Shantymen, Funky Voices, Adam Thomas and Chelsea Francis.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The Warne family got their tickets - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The gates opened at 6pm for the display to begin at 8pm. Music and fair attractions continued until 10pm.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Bunny ears were encouraged by this family enjoying the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The firework show in Christchurch Park is an annual event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organisers thanked all who came and all the volunteers who helped the event run smoothly - and said they'd be back next year.

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Ablitt family ready to see the firework display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Lights and glowstick fun was had by Suffolk youngsters - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The skies over Ipswich were lit up with the £20,000 display - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

It was a chilly night but families wrapped up warm to enjoy the fireworks - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

The Harman family were among those having fun at the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Christchurch Park's 50th fireworks display run by the Scouts - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Fairground rides and performers were at the event - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Christchurch Park fireworks display lit up the skies over Ipswich

Mr Rainbow brightened up the evening even more - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christchurch Park
Bonfire Night
Ipswich News

