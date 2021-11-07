Gallery
GALLERY: Crowds turn out for return of Christchurch Park fireworks display
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Christchurch Park was lit up with fireworks last night as families from all over Suffolk gathered for the welcome return of the annual display.
The Ipswich fireworks display has been organised by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout group for the past 50 years, although the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The display costs around £20,000 - a far cry from the £100 spent on the very first event in November 1972.
Other entertainment at the park on Saturday night included a bonfire, a fairground, catering and bars and three live music stages.
Performances were given by The Sheringham Shantymen, Funky Voices, Adam Thomas and Chelsea Francis.
The gates opened at 6pm for the display to begin at 8pm. Music and fair attractions continued until 10pm.
Organisers thanked all who came and all the volunteers who helped the event run smoothly - and said they'd be back next year.
