Teenager sustains bruised eye in Ipswich park fight

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A fight between a group of young people left a teenager with bruising to the eye, police have said.

Suffolk Constabulary received reports of the fight at the Congreve Road park in Castle Hill, Ipswich, during the afternoon of Saturday, March 30.

Officers investigating the incident later learned that a 13-year-old boy had sustained minor injuries of bruising to the eye.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Castle Hill area of Ipswich has experienced a lot of trouble and anti-social behaviour over the past year.

A public meeting was called last year after a series of incidents in Garrick Way including verbal abuse, vandalism and even a suspected arson.

A police crackdown led to a reduction in the number of incidents, although there have been spates of trouble over recent months.

Chickens also died after being released during a break-in at Castle Hill Primary School, near to Castle Hill park, in January.

