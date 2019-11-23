'Metal bar' brandished in fight in McDonald's car park

A witness described seeing a a fight in the McDonald's car park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police were called to an incident in a Ipswich McDonald's car park this morning where a witness described seeing someone brandish a metal bar in a fight.

The incident happened at around 8.30am in the chain's car park in Hening Avenue at Ravenswood and involved up to 20 people, a witness said.

They described seeing someone involved in the fight retrieve a metal bar from a van, forcing the incident to break up.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they had attended the scene after receiving reports of an incident, which "had all broken up" by the time they arrived.

The incident comes a year after a teenager was stabbed at the same McDonald's.