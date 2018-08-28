Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An ex-soldier has avoided jail for carrying two knives on a night out in Ipswich.

Akuila Toro, 39, had a dagger-like knife in his waistband and a paring knife in a bag as he drank with former army comrades on November 17.

Police found the father-of-five with the knives and 3.2 grammes of cannabis after he was refused entry to Yates’.

Ipswich magistrates heard how the labourer and former Army Air Corps soldier went straight out with the bag after leaving a building site. The other knife, he told police, was for opening tins.

Solicitor David Allan said Toro behaved foolishly, but with no intention of using the knives as weapons. He said Toro had secured housing for his family following a long period of living in B&Bs .

“This newfound stability will be surely, if not fatally jeopardised by being sent to prison,” he added.

Toro, of Rands Way, who admitted possessing bladed articles and drugs, received a four-month jail spell, suspended for two years.