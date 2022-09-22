Film crews back in Ipswich for historical drama night shoot
- Credit: Matthew Earth
Film crews are back in Ipswich for the shooting of a Roman action drama.
Cromwell Square was once again closed to the public yesterday, September 21.
Filming was meant to continue on September 19 but is believed to have been postponed due to the Queen's state funeral.
The site was used from the afternoon into the early hours of the morning for a night shoot.
It was revealed in a letter delivered to those living nearby that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.
The crews have been spotted in the town centre car park once before, on August 31.
Filming took place in St Nicholas Church in Cromwell Square throughout the day during the August shoot.
Any further details regarding the film are not yet known.