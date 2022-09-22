News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Film crews back in Ipswich for historical drama night shoot

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:59 AM September 22, 2022
ME_02_cromwellsquarefilming_ipswich_sep22

Production crews were seen in the Cromwell Square car park - Credit: Matthew Earth

Film crews are back in Ipswich for the shooting of a Roman action drama.

Cromwell Square was once again closed to the public yesterday, September 21.

ME_01_cromwellsquarefilming_ipswich_sep22

The crews were there into the night - Credit: Matthew Earth

Filming was meant to continue on September 19 but is believed to have been postponed due to the Queen's state funeral.

The site was used from the afternoon into the early hours of the morning for a night shoot.

Cromwell Square car park was closed off to the public

Cromwell Square car park was closed off to the public on August 31 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was revealed in a letter delivered to those living nearby that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.

The crews have been spotted in the town centre car park once before, on August 31.

Cromwell Square filming

Filming took place in St Nicholas Church in Cromwell Square - Credit: Archant

Filming took place in St Nicholas Church in Cromwell Square throughout the day during the August shoot.

Any further details regarding the film are not yet known.

