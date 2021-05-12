Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Film crews have been spotted working on a mystery project in Ipswich town centre.
Camera operators and security crews were spotted at the St Nicholas Street car park on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Screen Suffolk confirmed the company is working on the project, although was unable to provide any further details about what is being filmed.
At this time, it is unknown whether crews are working on a film or television show, although it is understood it will be released later in the year.
This is not the first time camera crews have been spotted in the town recently, with police show Fast Justice on Dave having been filmed across the county last year.
Meanwhile, filming is currently underway in Kersey, near Hadleigh, as part of a television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders.
Another piece of Suffolk cinema, The Dig, which premiered on Netflix last year, will be available to view at a number of theatres in the county from next Monday as lockdown restrictions are further lifted.