Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre

Published: 6:56 PM May 12, 2021

Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 11. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Film crews have been spotted working on a mystery project in Ipswich town centre.

Camera operators and security crews were spotted at the St Nicholas Street car park on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Screen Suffolk confirmed the company is working on the project, although was unable to provide any further details about what is being filmed.

Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street in Ipswich on Tuesday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At this time, it is unknown whether crews are working on a film or television show, although it is understood it will be released later in the year.

This is not the first time camera crews have been spotted in the town recently, with police show Fast Justice on Dave having been filmed across the county last year.

Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Meanwhile, filming is currently underway in Kersey, near Hadleigh, as part of a television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders.

Another piece of Suffolk cinema, The Dig, which premiered on Netflix last year, will be available to view at a number of theatres in the county from next Monday as lockdown restrictions are further lifted.

Filming was in progress in Ipswich on Tuesday. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Film crews in the car park of St Nicholas Street. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



