Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening?

Highways England will wait until 2.30pm to make a final decision on whether or not to close the Orwell Bridge this evening.

The roads authority advised people to prepare an alternative journey in case the A14 bridge near Ipswich is closed for the successive second evening due to high winds.

A final decision is expected following a forecast at 2.30pm.

Earlier, Highways England said it would continue to monitor weather conditions before deciding whether or not to close the bridge.

The roads authority said it had no plans to close the A14 bridge near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, but would provide further updates regarding any potential closure for this afternoon and evening.

Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm on Monday after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.

The bridge reopened late last night, but with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon, a decision will have to made about any potential closure later today.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for strong winds on Tuesday, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible as southwesterly winds gust to 40-50mph.