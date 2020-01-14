E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 14 January 2020

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Highways England will wait until 2.30pm to make a final decision on whether or not to close the Orwell Bridge this evening.

The roads authority advised people to prepare an alternative journey in case the A14 bridge near Ipswich is closed for the successive second evening due to high winds.

A final decision is expected following a forecast at 2.30pm.

Earlier, Highways England said it would continue to monitor weather conditions before deciding whether or not to close the bridge.

You may also want to watch:

The roads authority said it had no plans to close the A14 bridge near Ipswich on Tuesday morning, but would provide further updates regarding any potential closure for this afternoon and evening.

Highways England closed the bridge at 7pm on Monday after winds were predicted to exceed their 50mph safety limit.

The bridge reopened late last night, but with more heavy winds forecast in the afternoon, a decision will have to made about any potential closure later today.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for strong winds on Tuesday, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible as southwesterly winds gust to 40-50mph.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Teen arrested after Ipswich sexual assault

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge will close tonight. Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closure ‘highly likely’ as wind speeds of 60mph predicted

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Police respond to incident on bus carrying school children

Police responded to an incident in Capel St Mary this morning. Picture: ALAN MARSHALL

Teen arrested after Ipswich sexual assault

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Jamestown Boulevard after walking from a shop in Rapier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt comes under fire from Tory PCC Tim Passmore

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, was concerned about Tom Hunt's comments on law and order in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Derelict Waterfront building could be saved for £35k - but council is paying £423k, data shows

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, has been on the 'at risk' register for 28 years. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Honey and Harvey hosting Brunch and Bark for dog-lovers

Dog walkers are being to explore the countryside around Melton as part of Honey + Harvey's Brunch and Bark promotion for the New Year Photo: Andy Abbott

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blades to bid £3m for Woolfenden - so should Town sell?

Sheffield United are set to bid £3m for Luke Woolfenden, according to reports. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists