We speed way back in time to 1974, for the final speedway meeting of the season at Foxhall stadium
PUBLISHED: 14:05 13 August 2019
David Kindred
Back in the 1970s Foxhall Stadium was the place to be on a Thursday night - to watch the all-conquering Ipswich Witches race round the oval track.
It was a top time for the team with stars such as John 'Tiger' Louis and Tony 'Shrimp' Davey - both pictured in our gallery here - along with Billy Sanders, Olle Nygren, Mike Lanham, Dave Gooderham, Kevin Jolly and Ted Howgego and others.
During the decade they won the British League title twice and the Knock-Out Cup twice among a host of honours, which also saw Louis crowned British Champion and in 1975 made it to third place and the podium in the world final behind winner Ole Olsen and runner-up Anders Michanek.
Our photos here come from the final meeting of the 1974 season when the team - third in the league and runners up in the cup that year - let their hair down to celebrate.
