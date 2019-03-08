E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia

We speed way back in time to 1974, for the final speedway meeting of the season at Foxhall stadium

PUBLISHED: 14:05 13 August 2019

The Ipswich Witches at Foxhall stadium in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Ipswich Witches at Foxhall stadium in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

Back in the 1970s Foxhall Stadium was the place to be on a Thursday night - to watch the all-conquering Ipswich Witches race round the oval track.

John Louis does a lap of victory of Foxhall stadium after an Ipswich Witches victory in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDREDJohn Louis does a lap of victory of Foxhall stadium after an Ipswich Witches victory in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

It was a top time for the team with stars such as John 'Tiger' Louis and Tony 'Shrimp' Davey - both pictured in our gallery here - along with Billy Sanders, Olle Nygren, Mike Lanham, Dave Gooderham, Kevin Jolly and Ted Howgego and others.

The Ipswich Witches ride some donkeys around the stadium Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Ipswich Witches ride some donkeys around the stadium Picture: DAVID KINDRED

During the decade they won the British League title twice and the Knock-Out Cup twice among a host of honours, which also saw Louis crowned British Champion and in 1975 made it to third place and the podium in the world final behind winner Ole Olsen and runner-up Anders Michanek.

End of the speedway season fun for the Ipswich Witches Picture: DAVID KINDREDEnd of the speedway season fun for the Ipswich Witches Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Our photos here come from the final meeting of the 1974 season when the team - third in the league and runners up in the cup that year - let their hair down to celebrate.

Tiger John Louis presented with some trophies at the final speedway meeting in 1974, at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDREDTiger John Louis presented with some trophies at the final speedway meeting in 1974, at Foxhall Stadium Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Were you there? To share your memories email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

Trophies were a familiar sight for the Ipswich Witches in the 1970s Picture: DAVID KINDREDTrophies were a familiar sight for the Ipswich Witches in the 1970s Picture: DAVID KINDRED

John Louis member of the Ipswich Witches, receiving a trophy Picture: DAVID KINDREDJohn Louis member of the Ipswich Witches, receiving a trophy Picture: DAVID KINDRED

John Louis about to do a lap of honour after an Ipswich Witches victory in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDREDJohn Louis about to do a lap of honour after an Ipswich Witches victory in 1974 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

