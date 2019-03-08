Partly Cloudy

Bid to build new homes in Ipswich street sparks parking fears

PUBLISHED: 17:12 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 14 April 2019

Finchley Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Finchley Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A building in an Ipswich street could be demolished to make way for five new homes - despite neighbours’ fears about parking.

John Berry has applied to knock down Aaron House in Finchley Road so that five new three-bedroom homes, each with their own back gardens, can be built in their place.

If approved by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee on April 24, a car parking area would also be created at the front of the two-storey properties with space for 10 cars.

However six neighbours in Finchley Road have objected to the proposals, saying there is inadequate parking and complaining of a loss of privacy.

Planning officers have asked for revised plans to be submitted, after concerns were raised about whether the homes would looks out of place in the historic St Helen’s conservation area.

However subject to the revised plans being submitted, they have recommended that the plans be given full planning permission.

