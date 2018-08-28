Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

PUBLISHED: 16:28 08 December 2018

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

The mysterious white marquee on Ipswich Cornhill Picture:SUZANNE DAYThe mysterious white marquee on Ipswich Cornhill Picture:SUZANNE DAY

There has been a lot of chatter in Ipswich town centre as people try and work out why there is now a large white marquee on the newly refurbished Cornhill.

It is believed the tents were put up at some point yesterday morning and currently they stand empty.

Will you be going along to the Ipswich Christmas Craft Fair? Picture: SUZANNE DAYWill you be going along to the Ipswich Christmas Craft Fair? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

We can reveal that from Monday the big white tent will be home to the first ever Ipswich Christmas Craft fair, which will run from December 10 until Sunday December 23.

Ipswich Entertains have encouraged people to visit the craft fair, promising there will be unique Christmas gifts on sale inside a heated, floored marquee.

As well as crafts there will also be food including cheese and chutney from Lymn Bank Cheese and fudge from Candy carnival.

To find out more about what is on offer at the craft fair please visit the Ipswich Entertains website.

There has not been a market on the Cornhill since January this year when market traders were moved to Queen Street so they could make way for the redevelopment work on the Cornhill. You can read more about what has been happening to the Cornhill here.



Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

30 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

35 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

Council pledges additional support for staff giving birth to premature babies

14:05 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council passed the premature babies motion at its full council meeting Picture: ARCHANT

Additional maternity and paternity leave has been pledged for Suffolk County Council staff following the birth of a premature baby.

Persistent offender is jailed for six months

13:35 Russell Cook
Michael Smith

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to a six-month prison term for breaching a string of criminal behaviour orders.

Great British Gin Festival is coming to town

12:56 Suzanne Day
The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich Town Hall next year Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Gin lovers rejoice, there is something very special for you to look forward to in Ipswich next year.

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

23 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Criticism raised over Needham Market Middle School homes plan with “terrible” access

15:24 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Needham Market Middle School site where the homes are planned, while concerns have been raised by locals over the narrow access from The Causeway and School Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 41 homes on the former Needham Market Middle School site have raised fresh concerns from neighbours who say the proposals are much different to those originally proposed.

Councils working to win over stomachs and minds in the war against food waste

14:06 Ross Bentley
Suffolk households throw away 52,000 tonnes of food each year according to Suffolk County Council Picture Getty Images

Councils in Suffolk are working with environmental charity Hubbub to tackle the long-standing problem of food waste in the region.

Police identify three people on CCTV in Corrie McKeague mystery

14:00 Russell Cook
Corrie McKeague search starts at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The mother of missing Suffolk airman Corrie McKeague said CCTV showed a person she believed was her son wearing “incredibly bright” clothing, but police have said they have now identified the people on the images and none are of the 23-year-old.

Business leaders reveal the life lessons they picked up in their first jobs

12:53 Jessica Hill
John Dugmore as a younger chap

Now they’re high-flying business leaders, but there was a time when these guys were scrawny, nervous teens, eager to impress in their first jobs. We asked local business leaders what valuable skills they picked up from their first experiences of the world of work

Most read

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man arrested following death of pedestrian

Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrain was kiilled following a collision with a car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide