Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY Archant

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

The mysterious white marquee on Ipswich Cornhill Picture:SUZANNE DAY The mysterious white marquee on Ipswich Cornhill Picture:SUZANNE DAY

There has been a lot of chatter in Ipswich town centre as people try and work out why there is now a large white marquee on the newly refurbished Cornhill.

It is believed the tents were put up at some point yesterday morning and currently they stand empty.

We can reveal that from Monday the big white tent will be home to the first ever Ipswich Christmas Craft fair, which will run from December 10 until Sunday December 23.

Ipswich Entertains have encouraged people to visit the craft fair, promising there will be unique Christmas gifts on sale inside a heated, floored marquee.

As well as crafts there will also be food including cheese and chutney from Lymn Bank Cheese and fudge from Candy carnival.

To find out more about what is on offer at the craft fair please visit the Ipswich Entertains website.

There has not been a market on the Cornhill since January this year when market traders were moved to Queen Street so they could make way for the redevelopment work on the Cornhill. You can read more about what has been happening to the Cornhill here.



